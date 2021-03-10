Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Terrified Neena Gupta screams 'mummy' as she takes COVID 19 vaccine | WATCH

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been introduced in the country, many celebrities including Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, Shilpa Shirodkar, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher among others have taken the first dose of COVID 19. Recently, actress Neena Gupta shared a video of herself taking the vaccination dose.

In the video, the actress can be heard saying, "Lag rehi hai vaccine but dar lag rha hai par lagvane ayi hun, Mummy, Done". While sharing the video, she wrote, “Lag gaya ji teeka.” In the end, she rejoices as gets it done.

On Tuesday morning, south superstar, Mohanlal also got himself vaccinated. The information about the same was shared by the hospital administration as well as the Drishyam 2 actor on social media.

The actor informed his fans about the same and shared a message on Wednesday. He wrote alongside his pictures, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan (2020). She will be next seen in the Kapil Dev biopic titled 83 with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. She also has Dial 100, Gwalior and Sardar ka Grandson in the pipeline. She will also be seen in a web series, Masaba Masaba Season 2.