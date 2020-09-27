Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER ‘Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance’: Anupam Kher goes on social media detox

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently revealed to his fans on Instagram that the actor is taking a break from social media. In the post, Anupam Kher said he is undergoing 'spiritual maintenance' and will not be available for a while. Anupam Kher, who is often active on social media, captioned his recent post on Instagram as "I am observing #SocialMediaDetox for the next few days ! " He shared a typography picture which read, "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance."

The actor is currently in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he is gearing up to get back to work. He recently visited a place in Bhopal for location familiarity with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and said that he was feeling nervous to face the camera after a gap of seven months.

Recently, Anupam Kher mentioned that he is quite nervous and excited as he is trying a new genre of film. He wrote a long and heartfelt caption along with it. As the video began, Anupam Kher can be seen seated upon an old motorbike. As the camera pans in, the voice of Vivek Agnihotri, the director, can be heard. He asks Anupam Kher how he is feeling now that the film shoots are about to begin. Anupam Kher mentions that he is quite nervous and excited as he will be trying a new genre in films.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered. He played the role of a retired judge. The film also starred Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. His role in the 2019 political flick, The Accidental Prime Minister was lauded by the critics and the audience.

