Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps: Hrithik reacts to video of doctor dancing on Ghungroo song in PPE kit

Selflessly working for 18-20 hours a day, Doctors and healthcare workers have been fighting the coronavirus on the front lines for a long time now. Different doctors can be even seen cheering their patients up by dancing or singing for them in the hospitals. One such video of an ENT surgeon from Assam grooving to the beats of Hrithik Roshan's famous song Ghungroo from the film War, wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit has gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmad from a hospital in Assam. Captioning the video, he wrote, "Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy."

The one minute and 16 seconds long video shows Dr Arup wearing a PPE kit and dancing on the popular Hrithik's track.

Actor Hrithik Roshan who is featured in the original song, noticed the video and retweeted it. He wrote "Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit."

Responding to Hrithik's tweet, Arup thanked the bollywood star and wrote, "Sir, this is dr Arup. Thanks a lot sir you are my hero, you are my inspiration since kaho na pyar hai .. i am not that much eligible to teach my inspiration, thanks a lot sir for your tweet and welcome to assam."

Going gaga over Dr Arup's moves, twitterati flooded the comment section with love and hearts.

A user wrote "Dance like there's no tomorrow! Everything in this Universe is just energy & vibrations. A person full of life & joy within has more healing power than a doctor who treats only through medicines. Pls convey my greetings to him. Was a joy watching him dance."

