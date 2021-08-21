Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Tejas: Kangana Ranaut begins next shooting schedule of film, says 'Josh is Soaring High'

Kangana Ranaut is on 'No Break' mode. The actress who recently returned to India after filming her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, is now resumed the next shooting schedule for 'Tejas'. The actress shared her photo with the film’s director Sarvesh Mewara on her Instagram account. Kangana dropped a picture of herself dressed in the uniform of an airforce pilot. Sharing the Behind-the-Scene picture, she wrote, "On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today … Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team."

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot played by Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about her character as a fighter pilot, earlier Kangana stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self." Looking forward to the movie, she added, "I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently has wrapped up shooting her film Dhaakad in Budapest. After bidding an emotional goodbye to his team on the sets, Kangana attended the wrap-up party, followed by a dinner with the team.

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Apart from 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas', Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi" and period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" in the pipeline.

She will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

