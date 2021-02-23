Teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release tomorrow on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday

Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release tomorrow

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to drop the teaser of his highly anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi on Wednesday (February 24). On the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, his production house will release the first teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Making the announcement, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "THE WAIT IS OVER... 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI' TEASER TOMORROW... Teaser of #GangubaiKathiawadi will be unveiled tomorrow [24 Feb 2021] on #SLB's birthday... #AliaBhatt and #SanjayLeelaBhansali collaborate for the first time... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada."

Take a look:

This is the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have come together for a film. Apart from Bhatt, the film also reportedly features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

On January 1, the makers had announced that the film will be releasing in theatres this year. In a video clip shared on Instagram, Bhansali Productions announced that the movie will come out sometime this year and a release date it yet to be announced.

"Brave, bold and ready to take over 2021 with fire in her eyes and fierceness as her style #GangubaiKaithiawadi awaits to reign over the coming year," the production house captioned the video.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.