Tara Sutaria gives 'fever' to Aadar Jain with stunning black-and-white pic

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is an avid social media user. She often shares stunning pictures of herself from her photoshoots. The actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared a stunning black and white picture. But it isn't just her fans who went gaga over her picture, the actress's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain too loved the click. The post made Aadar and Tara indulge in some social media romance. In the picture, Tara is seen posing in an off-shoulder crop top paired with denims.

She captioned it: "Fever (black and white hearts emoji)". Aadar, who loves to shower her with praises, took to the comment section and wrote: "You give me (black heart)." And then, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actress responded to him with a wink and a heart emoji.

For those unversed, Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. The actress had also penned a birthday wish for Aadar a while back, calling him her "favourite person".

On the professional front, Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2017 film 'Qaidi Band'. The film failed to leave a mark, and his next screen appearance is the upcoming digital film "Hello Charlie", slated to release on April 9. In the film, Aadar plays Chirag Rastogi or Charlie, a simpleton hailing from a small town of Gujarat. "Hello Charlie" is slated to drop on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about Tara, she has "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2" coming up. Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit RX 100. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features actress Tara Sutaria in the female lead. While "Ek Villain 2" stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Tara. She is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film and reportedly plays a singer. "Ek Villain 2" is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 8.