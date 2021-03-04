Tara Sutaria creates monochrome magic in new selfie with defined eye-makeup. See Photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria creates monochrome magic in new selfie with defined eye-makeup

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a new black and white picture she has shared on social media. Tara posed in front of a mirror for a glamourous post pack-up shot taken by Avinash Gowariker. In the picture, the actress wore a strapless top and sported nude lipstick and straight hair. Tara often delights her fans with beautiful pictures of herself. In the Instagram post, she went back to the 90s with her black-and-white pictures and defined eye-makeup.

"Back to the 90's Back to black and white for our routine #PostPackUpShot," she wrote as caption.

Take a look:

Tara will soon be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit "Rx100", which is also going to mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty. Besides this, she has been roped in for "Ek Villain" and "Heropanti 2".

Recently, filmmaker Mohit Suri announced the release date and star cast of his film Ek Villain 2. The director took to his social media to announce that the second installment in the Ek Villain franchise will be titled Ek Villain Returns and will team up John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film will hit the theaters after on 11 February 2022.

Taking to Instagram, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!," while Disha and Tara captioned their post saying, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge. #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022." Filmmaker Mohit Suri stated, "Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."