Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff wish Tara Sutaria on her birthday; share pics & videos on Instagram

Birthdays are grand affairs in Bollywood. B-town celebrities sure know how to make their co-stars feel special on their D-day. As Marjaavan actress, Tara Sutaria celebrated her 24th birthday today, her co-star from Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to wish the pretty actress a very happy birthday. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress shared a throwback picture of Tara and herself, from the shooting days of their debut film, 'Student Of The Year 2' in Mussoorie.

In the picture, that Ananya shared on her Instagram story, Tara can be seen sitting on a bench in Mussoorie next to Ananya, gorging on Maggi. Both the actresses look beautiful, bare-faced without makeup and seem to be feeling relaxed and happy. Ananya Pandey also took this opportunity to drag Tiger Shroff in between and poke fun at him. Pointing an arrow at a child sitting next to her in the picture, Ananya wrote "Possibly Tiger" tagging Tiger Shroff in the picture.

Ananya Panday's birthday post for Tara Sutaria.

She captioned the image writing, "Happy bday Taar!! <3 "Enjoy" some noodles at Mall Road for me".

Later, Tiger Shroff also uploaded a video of her and Tara dancing together on song 'Radha'. He captioned it as "Happiest birthday", tagging Tara in his story.

Tiger Shroff uploaded a video of Tara Sutaria and him dancing together.

Tara, Ananya and Tiger worked together in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and share a great friendship with each other. It was the debut film for both Tara and Ananya.

On the work front, Tara's movie Marjaavan released last weekend and has been earning good numbers at the box office ever since. On the other hand, Ananya will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and then in Khali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

We too hope Tara had a great birthday. Wishing her a very happy birthday!