Tara Sharma: Parents should sensitise kids for equality in society

Actress-entrepreneur Tara Sharma who is gearing up for the new season of "The Tara Sharma Show" on parenting says that it is crucial for parents to be aware of the different conditions of children so that they can sensitise their little ones to build an equal and inclusive society for the future generation. Tara feels we need to create a society that is more inclusive and treats everyone like equals.
December 3 marks International Day of Persons with Disability, and keeping sensible parenting in mind, Tara told IANS: "We are constantly talking about building a society where equality is established and inclusion is important. But it is easier said than done. At times, we avoid people who are different than us, only because we do not know how to handle them. For instance, we tend to either avoid or overcompensate to differently-abled people, but that is not the right way to look at it. As parents, we have to sensitise our children to others who are different -– (in terms of) caste, race, culture, and gender, or even the differently-abled."
View this post on Instagram
A quick in the room #BTS pic before we began our #thetarasharmashow Season 5 #shoot day 1 ... loving the @tajlandsend hospitality and view thank you and as you know in my day to day life I am rather non glam so shoots like this give me a chance to enjoy the glam side too haaha Thank you for the look Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma Head and face & 📷@recindamartis_hairandmakeup Sachin Top @zara Skirt @madison_onpeddar Shoes @stevemaddenindia Have a super day all
Citing an example, she explained: "A couple who came to my show as guests has a little girl with down syndrome. The parents are trying to change the perspective towards children and how to treat a child with such a condition with equality. Unless we are aware of things as parents, we won't be able to teach our children to be sensitive, and inclusion will not come in our society."
Starting in 2011, as a blog diary, Tara continued the show to address various issues that revolve around parenting. Her two children have grown up, and she is broadening the area of discussion from just the health and wellbeing of children to psychology of the grown-up mind.
"I think it is important for parents to understand how to keep the balance between academics and the interests of their children that they can later pursue as a career. In our previous season, we invited Virat Kohli who is, of course, a youth icon and inspires thousands of young kids."
View this post on Instagram
An incredible day one of #shoot on our show... @beingsalmankhan I am truly so grateful at your very humble prompt and kind acceptance of my invite. Some of you may wonder what the connect of #Salman #Khan is to my show well here goes. As most of you know #thetarasharmashow is a #platform where I chat with #inspirational #engaging #guests who are using their #celebrity status & or other platforms to help bring about #positivechange in areas that #impact #families #parents #women and #children . I am grateful to the amazing guests who accepted my often pleading invite haaha & to our amazing fabulous #TeamTSS and @the120mc who I co produce our show with. I will reveal each guest. Here with super duper star #salmankhan who truly has a huge heart & as I joked was being very human to me😀 by accepting my invite. An engaging chat about his #childhood , mistakes he made, his relationship with his parents, how he followed his dream to #act , What inspired him to begin #BeingHuman @beinghumanclothing @officialbeinghuman a non for profit that helps #lessprivileged & #specialneeds #special kids & families with #education #funds #health & more. How structured the process is with donations going directed to the institutions & not into the wrong hands. And our old anecdotes of when he met @roopaksaluja & me when we were little . He remembered each detail of our fun meets back then! One being a bunch of us besties fan girl visit! Do watch the #thetarasharmashow from Dec 22nd every #Sunday at 11:30am on @starworldindia & hear all this & more His warmth humour & honesty is heartwarming & as someone who creates, cowrites, coproduces & hosts my show, you know how tough it is to bring in guests of this stature with the intention to raise #awareness & create #impact . His humble & immediate acceptance has really warmed my heart Thank you #Salman & fab team! & fab @kailashsurendranath I will reveal more fab guests soon. Thank you director & co captain @msishpuri & all our amazing team too many to list. Ah & thanks @sanjanabatra rupangi @recindamartis_hairandmakeup @sachin peace+love @stevemaddenindia @tajlandsend @hersheysindia @byjus_app @bluestar_ltd Have a super day all
"This year we have a conversation with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri. At times, kids enjoy sports so much that they don't focus on study. Parents should know how to help them strike a balance. Talking to these achievers will give parents a clear picture on how these sports stars prepared when they were kids," said Tara, whose show features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Kalki Koechlin among others this season.
Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Kajol, John Abraham and Konkona Sen Sharma have appeared in the show in the past.
The show is mainly in English and, given its intent to create mass awareness, isn't language a bar? "Partially that is true, but I am reaching out to a global audience because parenting is a universal topic. I am just trying to be honest with my conversation. It is true that I am urban and I speak in English. But I am evolving and so as my show, so maybe in the next season I will try to be more inclusive and relatable with language as well. It is a valid point that did not cross my mind earlier. To reach out to the grassroot level and bring about a positive change in that part of the society, a Hindi version of the show would be a good idea."
The fifth season of "The Tara Sharma Show" starts from December 22 on Star World.