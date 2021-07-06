Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHAA MUKERJI Tanishaa Mukerji froze her eggs at 39, says doctor told to do it when there was 'no hope of conceiving a baby'

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to begin a new professional journey with a short film titled ‘Life is short’. The actress, who participated many reality shows including, Bigg Boss 7, Khatrona Ke Khiladi 7 and more, says they made her wiser. In an interview, Tanishaa revealed about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 39. She said that originally she wanted to undergo the procedure when she was 33 but her doctor advised her against it.

Tanishaa Mukerji said that her doctor told her to freeze her eggs only when she had no hope of conceiving a baby, adding that it was her 'personal choice.'

Speaking to ToI, Tanishaa said "at one point I was very conflicted because I was turning 39 and I wanted to freeze my eggs. I didn’t have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure."

"They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant woman, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs. And after that I wanted to become fit. I started a hardcore regime," she added.

Tanishaa said that she first thought about freezing her eggs when she was 33. "At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby."

"It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you," the actress said.

On the professional front, Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh... in 2003. Later, she was seen in films such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie and One Two Three. In 2013, she participated in the seventh season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi's first tweet after husband Raj Kaushal's demise is heartbreaking: 'RIP my Raji'