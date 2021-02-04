Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAHSPEAKS Tamannah Bhatia grooves to SRK's Yeh Dil Deewana; watch the most fun video on internet today

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is often seeing humming and grooving on Bollywood songs at parties and celebrations. Once again on Wednesday, she shared a video on her Instagram story where the actress can be seen having fun. This time the diva was singing the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's evergreen song Yeh Dil Deewaana from the film Pardes.

The actress joined in the wedding anniversary celebration of her friends. She looked stunning in a beautiful black dress and dewy make-up.

Earlier, Tamannaah shared a video of her singing Bollywood's romantic track, Socho Ke Jheelon from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's film, Mission Kashmir. Her fans loved her soothing voice and bombarded praise in the comments section.

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia recently wrapped up the shoot of her web series The November Story. She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, Tamannaah will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh. The actress also kickstarted the shooting for F3, the much-awaited sequel of the blockbuster film F2.