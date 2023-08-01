Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma serve major couple goals as they pose for paps at Kaalkoot screening | VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia came to support Vijay Varma at a screening of his series Kaalkoot, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

August 01, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are shelling out major couple goals. One of the hottest couples in BTown, the two have been spotted making several public appearances together and have also expressed their feelings for each other at different occasions. Now, the actress came to support boyfriend-actor at the screening of his new web series Kaalkoot, which is currently streaming on JioCinema. They also posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

In a video, Tamannaah and Vijay hold each other close as they strike a pose for the paps. The couple was seen blushing hard as paps scream "Oh ho, best jodi." Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been painting the town red with their whirlwind romance. The couple have been pretty open about their relationship and they never shy away from showing their love and affection in public. Take a look:

About KaalKoot

Directed by Sumit Saxena, 'Kaalkoot' delves deep into the dark realities of patriarchy and systemic oppression. The series also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. 

An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi, a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi's perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry. Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice. 

Commenting on the premise and themes of Kaalkoot, Vijay Varma had said, "Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age story of Ravi, the character I portray, and I believe it will undoubtedly be a transformative experience for anyone who watches it. The show digs deep into our souls, challenging how we see ourselves and reveals the hidden sides of humanity, the parts we often overlook. I am sure that it will leave viewers to reflect and raise important questions and spark a meaningful dialogue."

