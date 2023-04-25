Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma fuel dating rumous once again after being spotted together | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma fuel dating rumous

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The pair initially sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in Goa on New Year's Eve. Their kissing video went viral on social media. After the video prompted dating rumours, the two appeared together at an award show. The two have remained silent and have chosen not to make any comments about it. Their romance reportedly blossomed on the sets of their upcoming film, Lust Stories 2. Recently, the rumoured pair was spotted together in Mumbai yet again.

They enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Mumbai on Monday night, and they were afterwards spotted driving back together as they headed home. On social media, a video of Tamannaah and Vijay is doing the rounds. Tamannaah was seated next to Vijay while he was in the driver's seat. Tamannaah dressed casually in grey trousers and a white vest, while Vijay looked suave in a check shirt layered over a black t-shirt. They also smiled at the paparazzi.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about the dating rumours with Vijay. She told Hindustan Times, "We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it."

Well, if they are dating or not, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'. On the other hand, Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in 'Darlings' and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's next.

