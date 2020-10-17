Tamannaah Bhatia thanks doctors and hospital staff post her recovering from COVID

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAHSPEAKS Tamannaah Bhatia shares thankyou post

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her words of gratitude for the doctors, nurses and the other staff at the hospital where she underwent her COVID treatment. The actress who has now recovered took to her social media and shared a thankyou message.

She shared pictures of herself with the doctors and staff and captioned the post saying, "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses, and the staff at Continental_hyd. I was so sick, weak and scared but the you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better!"

Post her COVID-19 treatment Tamannaah is taking baby steps at regaining her stamina. She recently, she shared a video of her workout schedule. The actress shared that she was struggling to do even four push-ups though there was a time she could do 40 at one go.

"#BackToFitness - Day 1 It's time to take baby steps and get back my stamina. This is an extremely important step after recovering from coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body. @yogeshfitness #BackInAction #SlowAndSteady #DoItEveryday" she captioned the video.

Tamannaah who was diagnosed with COVID last month was discharged from the hospital earlier in October. However, the actress was advised to practice self-isolation for a few days by the doctors.

She had issued a statement with the health update on her Twitter account for fans and followers.

Tamannaah’s, father Santosh Bhatia and mother Rajani Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 27. She even took to her social media handle to inform her fans about the same.

She wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive."

Further, she wrote, "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself, and the staff have tested negative."

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film "Andhadhun" which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead, besides that Tamannaah is also doing a Hindi film "Bole Chudiyan" co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

With inputs from IANS

