Tamannaah Bhatia reveals people once questioned her financial condition; 'they looked down upon me'

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most prominent actresses in showbiz. Over the years, the actress has proved her mettle with her performances. She has delivered outstanding performances in both Hindi and South films. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her early days and how people looked down on her.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress recounted her early days and said, "A lot of people looked down upon me when I was in school that I am wanting to become an actor. People question your financial condition and they question 'what are the parents thinking?' So there are so many societal pressures that come and at least when I started off, these were actually there. Everyone looked at you like "isko kya jarurat padh gayi karne ki?"

She added, "But I feel nobody really understood that a person can just have this burning desire to achieve something in your life. Especially with women, we are always put into a definition that there's a certain path that everyone expects you to follow and I am really fortunate that my parents never put me into that shell."

Tamannaah further went on to say, "When I was a young kid, I was just a fan of so many brilliant women like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi ma'am, Karisma Kapoor... these were my idols when I started. I just knew that I want to be like them. I didn't have a path, and I didn't know how I am going to get there but I had this very strong urge to be a performer and being a performer was not something that I wanted to be because oh it's cool or these amazing stars are doing it."

The actress added, "But I realised when I was a very young girl, I used to tell my friends at their birthday parties that I want to perform solo, I want to go dance and I would pull out people who I don't know and for a very young kid to want to get everyone going in a party, get everyone dancing, I like that. That was a natural extension of my personality. I took every opportunity whether it was a party or it was an audition that I would crack, I'd want to go there and give my best. It kind of started off from there and opportunities kind of kept flowing."

