Tamannaah Bhatia's priceless reaction to fan getting face tattooed on arm, touching feet wins heart | Watch

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been hitting headlines for quite some time now. After breaking her rule of 'no-kissing' for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah sparked controversy after she went topless and performed bold scenes in Jee Karda. She also announced her relationship with Vijay Varma. The actress, who is currently promoting Lust Stories 2, was snapped returning to Mumbai, when she had a memorable encounter with one of her fans at the airport.

In a viral video, a female fan greeted Tamannaah with a bouquet of flowers and surprised everyone with a large tattoo of her face on her left arm. Touched by the gesture, Tamannaah hugged her as the superfan even went down on her knees to touch the actress’s feet. She also got "love you Tamannaah" inked next to the face tattoo. When she showed the tattoo to Tamannaah, an elated and emotional actress instantly hugged her. For the outing, Tamannaah looked beautiful in a brown pantsuit, carrying a backpack.

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her show Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma. Talking about her role in Lust Stories 2 and breaking no-kissing rule, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).' I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework."

She added, "India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavor."

Tamannaah will be seen alongside beau Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and Tillotama Shome in Lust Stories 2, which will be released on June 29.

