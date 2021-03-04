Tamannaah Bhatia is a sight to behold in red at friend's sangeet ceremony, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DREAM_QUEEN_TAMANNAAH Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended her friend's wedding festivities and the Bollywood actress looked ravishing, to say the least. Dressed in a bright red shimmery co-ord set, Tamannaah's outfit was a perfect combination of grace and style. For the sangeet ceremony, the actress opted for an elegant skirt which she paired with a one-side shoulder crop top. She kept her loose and wore her makeup in neutral tones.

Sharing some special moments with her fans, the actress posted some pictures from the ceremony on her verified Instagram account. In the pictures, Tamannaah can be seen striking some goofy poses with her friends, take a look:

Earlier, the actress had also shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony of her friends. For the festivity, she chose to wear a blue traditional outfit.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah tested positive for Covid in October last year. The actress underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a week and after recovery, she worked to gain her strength back. She had also posted some pictures from her workout regime sharing she has been working hard to back to shape.

"You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I'm back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday," the actress had shared on Instagram.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, Tammannah will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh.

The film is being helmed by Sampath Nandi and also stars Gopichand in the lead. Actor Rohit Pathak will be seen in a negative character.