Tamannaah Bhatia drops video from her exotic Maldives vacation, watched yet?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked dating rumours early this year and have not left the spotlight yet. From making public appearances together to taking an exotic vacation to Maldives, the couple never fails to hit the headline. The star couple recently took a vacation to the tropical island and the celebrity hub Maldives.

On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia treated her fans with a dreamy video from her vacation in the Maldives. In the video, the actor can be seen enjoying the sea to her fullest. From devouring ice creams to enjoying the rainbow by the beach to chilling on a hammock, the actor surely had a great time.

Soon after Bhatia shared the video, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Beauty queen." Another fan wrote, "Loving person." "Te AMO Tammi Tammita Baby Love You," wrote the third one.

Earlier, the actor dropped a series of pictures on Instagram and gave a glimpse of her time in the Maldives. She can be seen by the beach enjoying a stunning rainbow within the waves. For her beach day out, the actor slipped into a hot pink bikini co-ord. In another frame, she can be seen relaxing on a hammock. In the fourth frame, she can be seen enjoying a hot cup of cappuccino.

Tamannaah Bhatia completes 18 years in acting

The star recently celebrated her 18th anniversary of being an actor. Sharing a video, she penned an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote, "From teen dreams to adult realisations…. from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator… what a ride it’s been! 18 years on this journey to eternity with my first true love… acting. Anya is an extremely special role for me. Playing a cop in a gripping narrative like Aakhri Sach was a challenge for sure… but one I welcomed with open arms. My attempt was to channel every emotion into this character and do complete justice to it. Hope you guys like Anya! Meanwhile, had some time to reminisce these wonderful memories and wanted to share it with you all… the ones who support me the most on this dream ride. Thank you and I love you all."

