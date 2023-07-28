Tamannaah Bhatia clarifies Rajinikanth's Jailer is NOT pan-India film, opens up on Kaavaalaa song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has been the talk of the town these days. The actress was recently seen in Lust Stories 2 after breaking 'no-kissing.' Now, she is gearing up for the release of her next 'Jailer' along with superstar Rajinikanth. Ahead of the release, the actress launched Jialer's song 'Kaavaalaa' which took over the internet. Following this, the makers of the film released the Hindi version of the song - Tu Aa Dilbara.

The launch event was attended by Tamannah who looked gorgeous in a white corset with cargo pants. Not only she interacted with the media, the actress also aced the hook step of 'Kaavaalaa' and explained the popularity of the song. "While shooting for the song, I knew that it had the best team including director Nelson, Jani master who was our choreographer and for me it was a magical moment for me to have Rajini sir on the sets and dancing with him. We knew that we had a good song but didn’t expect it to become so big. Usually, people make reels on songs, but this time around I had the urge to make a reel on Kaavaalaa and it just went viral like wildfire. My notification hasn’t stopped since the time I posted it."

Jailer is NOT pan-India film

Jailer, also featuring Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff among others, is not a pan-India film. Speaking about the same, Tamannah added, "Jailer is not a pan-India film and that hasn’t been the intention. We have made rooted true to its region film. It is a massy entertainer with probably the biggest superstar the country has. Rajinikanth is like a demi-god for many people across the country. We have made a film which will be able to connect with the audience. Kaavaalaa is a Tamil song but has a Telugu title and today we are launching the Hindi version of it because we are sure that our content will travel across languages."

About Jailer

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth play the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that include Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

