Taimur turns Chef, Bakes figurine cookies of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Baby Brother

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan we know Taimur loves painting and he enjoys pottery too. But, before today, we didn't know that the toddler is also a 'good looking' chef. The actress on Tuesday, shared a picture of Taimur as he donned a chef hat to bake some family cookies. In the picture, Taimur looks adorable as he holds a baking tray with four unbaked cookies in it. Looking closely, you'll see the four cookies are made in the shape of human figurines. Seemingly, they inspired by the family four -- Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur and his baby brother.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though. #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys (sic)."

The post drew an adorable comment from Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan. "Mahshallah! Love U all. Enjoy!" she wrote.

This is not the first time that Kareena shared pictures of Taimur. On Valentine's Day, the actress posted a candid click of the toddler calling him her 'eternal valentine'.

Likewise, she shared some pictures of Taimur dining with his cousin Inaya and holidaying with Saif in Switzerland. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. Reportedly the duo started dating after "Tashan" and got married in 2012. Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur, in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha" opposite Aamir Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Kareena and Aamir are sharing screen space together for the third time after "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within" (2012) and "3 Idiots" (2009).