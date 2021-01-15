Taimur papped as he steps out of home and meets some unexpected guests| WATCH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Taimur papped as he steps out of home and meets some unexpected guests

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan on Friday stepped out with his house help and encountered some unexpected guests. The little Nawab was left in a surprise when a cow and its owner stopped in front of his Fortune Heights residence. The cow's owner played popular film songs on his ‘been’ including 'OLE OLE.' The paparazzi stationed outside his house snapped the little lad right near the gate of his residence as he feeded the cow and folded his hands to the owner.

Taimur was fascinated by the man, who is seen playing Bollywood songs on his 'been'. The songs included Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai from Hum Saath Saath Hain and ole ole. As the owner stopped playing the song, the toddler said, “Aur bajao (Play again).”

In the video, Taimur was wearing a Superman mask matched with his orange coloured T-shirt. At the end of the video, Taimur waved at the paparazzi and the cute moment was captured by the photographers.

Watch the video, here:

Earlier, On the occasion of Taimur's birthday, his mother and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to shower praises on her baby through a heart warming post. She shared a montage of all his pictures alongside a caption reading, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...

Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

Have a look at her post here:

Taimur is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first child together, who are expecting their second child soon. They had announced their pregnancy in August last year. While Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016.