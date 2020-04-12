Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taimur is the cutest bunny on Easter Sunday as dad Saif Ali Khan looks on, Kareena Kapoor shares pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the time in quarantine with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The actress, who mostly works on a tight schedule, is spending her free time with son Taimur. From sharing his paintings to showing off his planting activities with Saif, Kareena often shares a glimpse of Taimur's daily routine to fans. Now, the actress has sent out Easter Sunday wishes to her fans on social media . The Veere Di Wedding actress posted adorable pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan dressed up as the cutest easter bunny while Saif Ali Khan looked on. Kareena Kapoor also urged fans to keep themselves safe amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sharing the pictures, Bebo wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe". Take a look:

Recently, proud mommy Kareena shared a picture of herself, wearing a pasta necklace made by son Taimur. She wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries."

Kareena was last seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium. The film starred Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles.

She was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the country went on a lockdown to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. All film and television shoots and other production work were stopped due to the pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is the remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forest Gump.