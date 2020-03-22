Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
Taimur is busy gardening with dad Saif Ali Khan on 'Janata curfew' day

As India observes a 14-hour Janata Curfew on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shares what Taimur and daddy Saif Ali Khan is up to at home.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2020 15:54 IST
Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan know the best how to keep their little kid Taimur entertained while abiding by Janata Curfew on Sunday, and staying indoors in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The 'Jab We Met' actress even urged people to "make the world a better place" and "play their part".

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Kareena shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house's balcony. Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable. "My boys doing their bit," Kareena captioned the images.

" My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew " - @kareenakapoorkhan

"Stay Home...Stay Safe. #JanataCurfew," she added.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, the country is observing a 14-hour Janata Curfew on Sunday, as appealed by the prime minister. 

 

