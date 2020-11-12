Taimur is all smiles while posing with his little friend at mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's dinner party. See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAINAS89 Kareena Kapoor Khan's party

Kareena Kapoor Khan's little bundle of joy Taimur is the apple of everyone's eyes. Fans go gaga over his cute looks everytime anyone shares a picture oh him. Recently, we came across Taimur's latest picture where he is looking as adorable as ever while smiling with his little friend.

The photo was one of the series of images shared by Naina Sawhney at mommy-to-be Kareena's dinner party. Naina is in the actress's managerial team and share a good bond with her. The pic where Taimur is posing with a baby is of Naina's daughter Sia. Meanwhile, Kareena too posed with the baby girl and her mother Naina in another click. She was even snapped with her manager Poonam Damania in the third picture.

While sharing the pics, Naina captioned them as, “Thank you for having us Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan. Sia made her first friend, love you both @poonamdamania.”

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's festive plans, it was recently revealed that the duo will be celebrating Diwali in Dharamshala where Saif is shooting for a film. In an interview with Times of India, Bebo told, "Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great."

Kareena and saif are awaiting their second child as the actress has reached the second trimester of her pregnancy.

