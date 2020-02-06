Taimur Ali Khan paints his face at Karan Johar’s kids Yash-Roohi’s birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan was one of the little celebrities who attended Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s third birthday party on Wednesday. The inside photos and videos from the bash have already popped on the internet. Other than Taimur and his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor with her kids Zain and Misha, along with other star kids like Laksshay, Inaaya, Abram were also a part of the party. A photo of Taimur has surfaced the internet in which he is seen looking as cute as a button with his face painted green. Check out the photo here-
Another photo of Taimur is going viral on the internet. In the click, little Tim Tim is seen seated on a chair, super engrossed in colouring his book.
View this post on Instagram
How adorable is this picture of Little TimTim colouring at home ☺❤ Credit @pinkvilla
View this post on Instagram
Taimur is looking intrested in playing drum. Tim Tim at the Birthday Party of #KaranJohar twin babies #yashjohar and #roohijohar
Proud father Karan Johar left no stone unturned in celebrating the special day of his kids’ birthday in a grand manner. The birthday boy and girl Yash and Roohi were spotted having lots of fun and games at the bash. They were also seen dancing with Taimur and Inaaya and playing games. Have a look at some adorable pictures here:
View this post on Instagram
Some pictures from #roohijohar & #yashjohar 's birthday party.
View this post on Instagram
Some Inside photos from Roohi and Yash Johar's birthday bash 🎂
