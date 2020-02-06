Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taimur Ali Khan paints his face at Karan Johar’s kids Yash-Roohi’s birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan was one of the little celebrities who attended Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s third birthday party on Wednesday. The inside photos and videos from the bash have already popped on the internet. Other than Taimur and his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor with her kids Zain and Misha, along with other star kids like Laksshay, Inaaya, Abram were also a part of the party. A photo of Taimur has surfaced the internet in which he is seen looking as cute as a button with his face painted green. Check out the photo here-

Another photo of Taimur is going viral on the internet. In the click, little Tim Tim is seen seated on a chair, super engrossed in colouring his book.

Proud father Karan Johar left no stone unturned in celebrating the special day of his kids’ birthday in a grand manner. The birthday boy and girl Yash and Roohi were spotted having lots of fun and games at the bash. They were also seen dancing with Taimur and Inaaya and playing games. Have a look at some adorable pictures here:

