Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime: It's never too late

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap admits using up every excuse to not move, and is now motivated to pursue fitness. Tahira posted a video on Instagram where she is seen doing jump squats. "Not going to let multiple alibis come in the way to regain my fitness. From side effects of medicine, to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to gym being closed due to coronavirus. I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore! #fitness #itsnevertoolate," she wrote as caption.

For those unversed, Tahira has been a cancer survivor as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2018. Meanwhile, she recently celebrated her 38th birthday. On the occasion, her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a beautiful post for his lady love and wrote, "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You.

Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm..(P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great.)"

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The childhood sweethearts got married in 2008 and welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

