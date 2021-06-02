Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap shares woes of 'Lockdown writer', 'Costed me getting my specs & moustaches back'

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Wednesday shared the woes of a 'Lockdown writer' in her latest post. Tahira shared that how the lockdown has affected her vision and resulted in getting her specs back, after 9 years. Tahira revealed she got a LASIK (a laser eye surgery) in 2011. In the image, Tahira can be seen sitting on her writing desk with her laptop, pens and her set of books on her side.

Sharing the post, Tahira wrote in her caption: "I certainly am a lockdown writer and it's cost me getting my specs back! 9 years of being specs and lenses free... Sigh this is after getting a LASIK done in 2011." She signed off the post with the hashtag #specy."

Several fans and celebrities found the post relatable and dropped their comments. Actress Tisca Chopra wrote, "Relatable". "LOL same story," added another Instagram user. Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, "That's a great set of books there. 'Onlg Love is real' and 'Many Lives Many Masters' first got my curiosity running about the concept of Karma and then the VC's came into life :-)"

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The childhood sweethearts got married in 2008 and welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

On the professional front, Tahira Kashyap is the author of four books. Her latest book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.