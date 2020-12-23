Tahira Kashyap shares throwback pic with Ayushmann Khurrana, says keeping 'chips ki tokri' is her priority

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap shares throwback pic with Ayushmann Khurrana

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana from their 'first year of dating' and captioned it in the most hilarious way. The photo shows them as their younger selves, hanging out with their friends. In the picture, she can be seen sitting next to Ayushmann with a basket full of chips. The duo is looking at each other, smiling and laughing in the post.

“Always had my priorities set from the beginning with @ayushmannk chips ki tokri toh main hi rakhungi humesha... and this chutzpah extends to food in general too! Seen here are bachpan ke dost @rochakkohli @s_a_m_k28 and divya! This has to be the coolest one @sukriti_vk home,” Tahira captioned her post.

Tahira and Ayushmann’s fans, followers and friends from the industry loved their throwback treat. “Hehe this is adorable,” wrote YouTuber Prajakta Koli, while Mukti Mohan called it ‘real pyaar’.

Earlier, Tahira dropped another throwback pic where she talked about maintaining social distancing with Ayushmann. Dropping the picture, she wrote "First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to two kids--son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Reportedly, the duo first met during school days as they attended the same tuition classes but couldn’t become friends then. They later became friends when they met during a family dinner in their college days.