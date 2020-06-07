Tahira Kashyap shares powerful poem on National Cancer Survivors Day:Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap shares powerful poem on National Cancer Survivors Day

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and writer-director Tahira Kashyap is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and managed to keep the smiling face throughout her treatment. After recovering, Tahira has been significantly working hard to spread awareness and laud those who have been bravely battling the disease. On Sunday, Tahira shared a powerful poem on the occasion of National Cancer Survivors Day and flaunted her scares. Sharing an audio clip narrating a poem about her journey, she said that she is not perfect but has accepted herself beautifully.

Tahira said that her scars remind her of her past and the suffering. She said, "But hear me, there’s more to this scar, It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect to those who fought, The treacherous battlefield that few crossed while some got lost. Hide not your scars my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize."

She ends the poem saying, "For that’s what make you, YOU, Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true!" Tahira Kashyap shared the powerful poem with the caption, "A small something I have written.... #nationalcancersurvivorsday."

While Tahira deserves all the appreciation for spreading awareness about cancer and helping out people in need, her husband Ayushmann Khurrana has been a constant support. Last year on World Cancer Day, the actor had shared Tahira's photo and wrote, "Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. These lines are for you @tahirakashyap. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their toughest personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #worldcancerday"

Ayuhsmann Khurrana revealed in an interview earlier that he got to know about wife Tahira’s disease after the release of his superhit film Badhaai Ho.

During the lockdown, Tahira started a video series "The Lockdown Tales" to celebrate the happy moments. "Apart from cooking and painting, something which comes most natural to me and flows out of me are stories, since I write. These stories started coming after observing people in the vicinity, news. It's inspired by the current moment we are in but there's a whole lot of imagination," Tahira told PTI.

