Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap's response to 'ripped jeans' controversy, posts picture in a bikini

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Sunday took a dig at the Uttarakhand's CM ripped jeans remark. Tahira posted a picture of herself in a bikini and wrote, "Atleast not wearing ripped jeans." In the video Tahira can be seen donning a floral blue and white bikini, flaunting her shaved head. She appears to be standing next to a pool, wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Many popular celebrities commented on Tahira's post. Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped applause emojis in the comments section. Huma Qureshi, Aakriti Ahuja and Neeti Mohan left fire emojis, while Ekta Kapoor reacted with hearts and fire emojis.

For the unversed, during his recent speeches, CM Tirath Singh spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of "sanskar" (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees. He said, said, "Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children."

Several Bollywood celebrities including Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar, Gul Panag, Nagma and Amitabh Bachchan''s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to social media sharing their pictures wearing distressed jeans and captioned it with the hashtag 'Ripped jeans Twitter'.