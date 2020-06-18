Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap’s #cyclingchronicles in the lap of nature will leave you green with envy

Writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap never fails to touch our hearts. Be it her journey through breast cancer or her message of staying positive through tough times, Tahira is truly an inspiration to look up to. While Tahira believes in enjoying the simplicity of life, she has now turned a storyteller on social media. During the lockdown, we saw Tahira spinning some simple stories on her Insta series called Lockdown Tales with Tahira and it simply left many in admiration.

And in case you haven’t seen her latest posts on Instagram you should for Tahira has been capturing everyday life in pictures, especially moments on the streets. All these beautifully clicked candid shots about nature and nostalgia belong to a series that she calls #cyclingchronicles. Be it pictures of Lord Shiva’s statue, or a roadside hair dresser’s stall, not only does Tahira manage to capture its true essence, but her comment on the pictures are also quite apt.

And her beautiful words on every picture she shares will simply leave you blown. In one of her pearls of wisdom she wrote, “Amongst the many things this ruthless lockdown didn’t spare, was the simple roadside hair-dresser and his prized possession...his locked up chair."

Workwise, Tahira is currently working on her book and her next feature film

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage