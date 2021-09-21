Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is 'levitating' on sets of her Bollywood directorial debut Sharmaji Ki Beti

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap

Known for her quirky and hilariously candid style of social media presence, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana yet again gives a taste of her pun-game in her latest post. 'Levitating' against the backdrop of the namesake song, Tahira who will be making her directorial debut with 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' is seen behind the lens for a shot while the camera moves above the ground. For the caption, the debut director borrowed the lyrics of Dua Lipa's song, Levitating'.

"I got you moonlight, you’re my starlight, I need you all night, come on dance with me! I’m levitating!" she wrote for the video in which she is seen going up the crane while shooting for her film. Adding a punch to Tahira's post, Huma Qureshi also replied with a pun. "‘Dua’ main yaad rakhna," she wrote seemingly hinting at the singer's name.

Karanvir Bohra and Rochak Kohli were among other celebrities who reacted to Tahira's video. Take a look:

Recently, Tahira announced her directorial debut for feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. The film is a multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle class female experience. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The film gives a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. Offering regular insights into the update, from the recce to the team discussions, Tahira has added to the excitement of the audience.

Before 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', Tahira has directed critically acclaimed short films 'Toffee' and 'Quaranteen Crush' in the anthology series 'Feels Like Ishq'.

Earlier this year, Tahira also announced her fifth book '7 Sins of Being A Mother', which has generated huge anticipation and excitement amongst everyone after the success of her previous works.