Tahira Kashyap goes 'Aww' as Ayushmann Khurrana pens sweet note for Aparshakti on his birthday

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother and actor Aparshakti has turned a year older today (November 18). To make Aparshakti's day special, Ayushmann took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday post for him. Alongside the heartfelt note, Ayushmann posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Aparshakti. "It's the world's best brother's birthday @aparshakti_khurana. You know that I'm not that expressive but I love you," he wrote.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who helmed Ayushmann’s upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also wished Aparshakti. He commented on Ayushmann's post and wrote, “Happy birthday @aparshakti_khurana. Have a great year ahead buddy.” Ayushmann's wife and writer Tahira Kashyap reacting to the post wrote, "Aww, followed with red hearts emoticons."

Aparshakti's wife Aakriti also shared a cute birthday wish on Instagram. "Happy birthday my baby daddy, we love you our best boy. Our last picture together as just the both of us," she wrote in the caption.

This birthday is extra special for the actor as it marked his first birthday as a father after welcoming a daughter Arzoie on August 27, 2021. Aparshakti penned a heart-warming message to celebrate her first Daughters' Day. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a selfie in which his daughter Arzoie can be seen resting her head on his right shoulder while his wife Aakriti Ahuja puts her head on his left shoulder, making an adorable family picture. Along with the photo, he wrote a beautiful message, addressing his daughter.

Aparshakti was last seen playing the lead role in 'Helmet'.

