Tahira-Ayushmann's favourite make-out spot was cinema watching Shah Rukh Khan films. Actor reacts

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and multi-talented Tahira Kashyap has been receiving compliments and good reviews for her book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'. After Twinkle Khanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan reviewed her book and had amazing things to say about it. However, he expressed that he is confused if he should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau's favourite make-out spot was cinema watching Shah Rukh's films. Tahira shared the review on Instagram and also posted a gratitude post for him.

Shah Rukh Khan's review read, "I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira."

Sharing the same, Tahira wrote, "Gratitude post! Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases... ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman"

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna was all praise for the the book. She said, "Downright honest and delightful with its bouyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind.” Thanking Twinkle Tahira wrote: “Thank you @twinklerkhanna your writing made me feel that I am not alone in the world with a wry sense of humour! I find not just solace but delight in whatever you write! You have comforted and inspired me in your own way big thank you for appreciating my effort and giving me your love."

On a related note, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana made her writing debut in 2011 with 'I Promise' followed by her next 'Souled Out'. She has also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood.'

"I think I have blurted out a whole lot of things! Some might go down well and some might not, but all I know is people will be able to connect as I have written from a very honest place. And that honest corner has a lot of opinions, humour and silly notions too. Women have funny stories to tell too and while many females can relate to it, men might just be intrigued by it too," Tahira had said.

