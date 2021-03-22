Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers Susant Singh Rajput as 'Chhichhore' wins National Award

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Poster of Chhichhore

67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Chhichhore, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actor was declared Best Hindi Film. After the awards announcement, Sushant's co-actor from the film Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered the late actor with a heartwarming post. "As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told," Tahir said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is about a bunch of friends who were labelled losers in college.

"I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of ‘Chhichhore'. It will always be a special film to me. Nitesh Tiwari and (producer) Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on," Tahir said.

The actor added: "The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your happiness. I feel so rewarded that we have been recognised by the country's highest awards for the film. This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it. and the film even more special to all of us."

Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty among others.