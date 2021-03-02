Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR/FILEIMAGE Tadap: Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan all set for debut opposite Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar shares first poster

A great news for all the Suniel Shetty fans out there! His handsome son Ahaan Shetty is all set to mae his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the film 'Tadap.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first poster of the film was shared by none other than Suniel Shetty's dear friend and actor Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced Ahaan's entry in the industry through the image of his poster. Not only this, but he even shared another poster which revealed the release date ie September 24, 2021. Alongside he wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

His second tweet read, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September."

Have a look at Akshay's tweet here:

Speaking about the film, 'Tadap' happens to be the remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100 which will be directed by Milan Luthria. The shooting of the film has been going on from quite some time but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things went haphazard.

According to reports, Tadap will also feature--Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher and Amit Sadh among others. Presented by Fox Star Studios, "Tadap" reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora. The duo have worked on films like "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" and "Baadshaho".The film''s music will be scored by Pritam.

Don't forget to have a look at these stunning pictures of Ahaan Shetty here:

For those unversed, Tuesday is going to be a revelation day as Akshay will be announcing two surprises on Sajid Nadiadwala and his production house's behalf. While the first one is Tadap, we wonder what the second one would be!