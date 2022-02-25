'All’s well that ends well,' says Tabu as she wraps shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TABU In the picture, Tabu is seen posing with the whole crew of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bollywood actress Tabu on Friday(February 25) informed her fans and followers that she has finished filming her upcoming Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was shot on multiple schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic which delayed its production.

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture of Bazmee and the film's crew from its wrap up. "All's well that ends well. Our journey of making Bhool Bhulaiyyan2 comes to an end today," the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Take a look:

In the picture, Tabu is seen posing with whole crew members. There are cakes kept on a table. She is wearing a green colour ethnic wear.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is set to release on May 20 this year. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Apart from this, Tabu will also be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's production Kuttey. The film will also feature Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. She also has a Netflix spy thriller, Khufiya in her kitty.

-with PTI inputs