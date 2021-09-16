Tabu announces her next film Khufiya with director Vishal Bhardwaj, says ‘Expect nothing but sheer thrill’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TABU Tabu announces her next film Khufiya with director Vishal Bhardwaj

After 'Haider', actor Tabu is all set to work with ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj again in his new film 'Khufiya', which will release on Netflix. Based on an espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan, 'Khufiya', a spy thriller, also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Excited to reunite with Bhardwaj, Tabu took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in." "Khufiya is one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming," she added.

Ali Fazal also took to Instagram and shared the update, "Redefining your definition of thrillers. Get ready for a gripping ride with none other than @vishalrbhardwaj. Presenting #Khufiya, coming very soon only on @netflix_in!"

Vishal Bharadwaj also opened about the upcoming project. “It is my first web project and I am very excited about it. Since it is based on a true event which happened in Delhi, around 70% of the film will be shot in the national capital, and the rest in the US,” the director told Hindustan Times.

'Khufiya' is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets.

With 'Khufiya', Bhardwaj is trying to create an "edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one's deep-rooted emotional conflicts."

Meanwhile, Tabu is currently shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which also stars Kartik Aaryan. She also has Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut Kuttey.

-with ANI inputs