Tabassum Govil, veteran actress and Arun Govil's sister-in-law, dies in Mumbai

Tabassum Govil, veteran Bollywood actress, has passed away in Mumbai. She started her carrer in the film industry in the late 1940s as a child actor and was active through the coming decades. She was popularly known as Baby Tabassum. On Friday evening, she passed away in Mumbai. The reason of her death has been revealed to be cardiac arrest. Tabassum Govil is the sister-in-law of TV actor Arun Govil, most popular for playing the role Lord Ram in BR Chopra's Ramayan.

Tabassum hosted India's first talk show

Tabassum hosted India's first ever talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. As a child, she played the roles of Nargis and Meena Kumari's younger version in films. She was also hosting the talk show titled Tabassum Talkies on YouTube. In 2006, she returned to television and acted in the daily soap titled Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.

Family confirms Tabassum's death

Tabassum's death was confirmed by her family members on social media on Saturday. Her granddaughters, Karishma Govil and Khushi Govil, moruned her demise and share some throwback pictures with her.

Karishma shared a picture with Tabassum and wrote, "Tabassum mein ghum ko chhupao toh jaane, humaari tarah muskurao toh jaane. Rest in peace, dadiji. Your smile, tenacity and legacy will live forever." Khushi wrote, "Aaj hase kal rula na dena (sic)."

Khushi Govil also shared some photos with Tabassum on Instagram and wrote, "Aaj hase kal rula na dena (sic)."

Tabassum's prayer meeting on Nov 21

The Govil family has organised a prayer meet for Tabassum on November 21. Issuing an official statement, the family said, "Tabassum Govil, who left for her heavenly abode on 18.11.22. We pray for her peaceful journey to heaven and always celebrate her legacy and beautiful smile that we will adore forever."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHIGOVILTabassum Govil prayer meeting

