Taaza Tuesday: Smriti Irani introduces her 'don't angry me look,' shares old photo with 'Kyuki Saas..' twist

Union Minister of Textiles and former actor Smriti Irani knows how to entertain her social media followers, She keeps amazing them with her witty humour and quirky posts. On Tuesday, the former actress introduced her "Don't Angry Me Look," to her Instagram followers as she shared a "then vs now" picture of herself. The Amethi MP, who is one of the most active lawmakers on social media, hopped on to the photo-sharing platform and shared a collage of two of her pictures. Although the two pictures belonged to two different time zones, one from a recent parliament session and the other from her childhood, both showed the look that depicted her being on the verge of getting angry.

While Irani's "then" picture was a monochrome still from her childhood featuring her in a furious mood wearing a frown, her "now" picture was clicked in the middle of a serious parliamentary session and hence, the lawmaker is seen sporting an intense look. Giving the collage a quirky take, the minister penned down a short caption, which had a reference from the much-loved title track of her super hit television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. "#taazatuesdays ke shubh avsar par introducing #the Don't Angry Me Look .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback," the BJP MP wrote.

The post with the humourous caption prompted several comments from Instagram users, including celebrities and former co-actors Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi who had worked with the actor-turned-politician in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While Mouni dropped a smiling emoji, Maiesh Paul wrote, "Super." Mandira Bedi and Gul Panag found the post 'epic.'

Earlier in October, Smriti Irani had tested positive for COVID19. Taking to Twitter, Irani said: "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

