Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team proud to meet PM Modi, see pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out time with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members including Dilip Joshi, Gurucharan Singh and Sonalika Joshi in the Capital over the weekend. It was nothing less than a proud moment for the actors, who went back with moments they will cherish forever.

The team of "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" was part of a huge Bollywood delegation that met PM Modi on Saturday, where the Prime Minister encouraged the film industry to make more films on Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism. PM Modi has described the experience as an "excellent interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons". The list of celebrities included Shah Rukh khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor.

Sonalika Joshi took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a photo featuring some of her co-stars with PM Modi. "So so proud feeling and feeling so blessed. Thank you Taarak Mehta," she captioned it.

She also posted shots of Rashtrapati Bhavan, all lit up in the evening.

Her co-star Raj Anadkat also posted the same photo and wrote: "Best moment of my life. Feeling on the top of the world. Blessed, thankful and grateful to share this best and proud moment with @tmkoc_ntf. Thank you @narendramodi sir for having us. It was pleasure meeting you."

Actress Palak Sidhwani also posted photos from her Delhi visit.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", which premiered in July 2008, is one of India's favourite family comedy shows. Produced by Neela Tele Films Private Limited, the show is conceived and designed by Asit Kumarr Modi.

The daily show aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences' perception towards societal issues through comedy.

(With IANS Inputs)