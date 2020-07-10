Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu reveals why she said yes to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer 'Mission Mangal'

Actress Taapsee Pannu feels proud to be a part of the multi-starrer film "Mission Mangal". On Friday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the reasons why she said yes to the movie, which revolves around the all-women team of scientists who made India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible. Apart from Taapsee, "Mission Mangal" also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

Recalling working on it, Taapsee wrote: "One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot... I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of.

"I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was because I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment."

Released in 2019, "Mission Mangal" emerged as one of the highest-grossing films.

In another post, she revealed she has seen numerous ups and downs in everything she has tried to attempt in life. She shared a throwback image from the time when her team Pune Seven Aces won the Premier Badminton League (PBL). "Getting back to what I started...... 2020 has been very disturbing. For many reasons but the fact remains that time waits for nobody. Or a better way to look at it is, this too shall pass," she wrote alongside the image.

The picture features Taapsee sporting pigtails dressed in a blue jacket and pink t-shirt. "Remembering this moment when my team won its first tie in PBL after almost everybody thought we r done. Losing back to back was obviously not how any of us imagined it to be. This victory definitely brought that smile on my face but also reassured that bad times don't last n if you hang on to hope and positivity you are bound to see a successful tomorrow."

She added: "Have seen countless ups and downs in everything I tried to attempt in life but trust me the success tastes sweetest after you have had a taste of failure. Big hug n a bigger smile to sail through this time. ##Throwback."

Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film "Jhummandi Naadam". She was later seen in films like "Chashme Baddoor", "Pink", "The Ghazi Attack", "Judwaa 2" and "Badla" among many others. Speaking of Taapsee's upcoming projects, she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

-With IANS inputs

