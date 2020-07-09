Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu unhappy as CBSE curriculum skips secularism, federalism, citizenship, nationalism

Taapsee Pannu is unhappy with the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scrap chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of class XI owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. " Wah Wah. Is there an ‘official' declaration of any sort I missed? Ya future mein ab iski zarurat nahi hai (Or, don't we need thesse values in future)? If education is compromised with, there will be NO FUTURE!" she tweeted.

Have a look at her tweet here:

wah wah 👏🏼👏🏼 is there an ‘official’ declaration of any sort I missed ? Ya future mein ab iski zarurat nahi hai ?

If education is compromised with, there will be NO FUTURE ! https://t.co/oJ0TfxWWvM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 8, 2020

Many other netizens shared her concern. Among them was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Shocked to know that the central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partisan in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis," Banerjee tweeted.

"The chapters could have been reduced, or the syllabus for exam may be reduced. Removing things from textbook is a wrong step," a user tweeted.

The changes have been decided to rationalise the syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concept, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage