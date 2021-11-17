Taapsee Pannu stays blindfolded for 12 hours on sets of Blurr to get in the skin of her character

Follow us on Image Source : TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu stays blindfolded for 12 hours on sets

National Icon and versatile Taapsee Pannu has been basking in glory with her back-to-back hits. Leaving the fans in love with her performance in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee's upcoming psychological thriller 'Blurr' has built up the anticipation. She has been shooting in full swing for her upcoming flick and now she has wrapped her portion in Blurr.

Taapsee blindfolded herself for 12 hours to get in the skin of her character, leaving everyone on set in admiration of her. A source revealed, "Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7 am she kept cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast, and team of the film without removing the blindfold."

Taapsee is one of the youngest stars to successfully establish herself as a true actress of today's generation. The audiences are in awe of Taapsee Pannu to be back with yet another exemplary on-screen performance.

Ever since the posters are dropped the audience is excited about this intriguing story. Blurr is anticipated to be a power-packed entertainer combined with an interesting social context.

Blurr is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films, and Echelon Productions. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles.