Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'; filmmaker Anand L. Rai shares update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee starts shooting for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of 'Hasseen Dillruba', which is titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee as to why she hasn't shared the poster yet.

"O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," he wrote.

To which Taapsee replied: "Sir i'm not ready yet... Is baar toh le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kiyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."

Earlier, speaking about the film, Vikrant said: "I am confirming that it's coming." He said about the project that "A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Tapsee, there are so many new things. It's another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story."

"The amount of love we got for the film we thought.... We had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film."

'Haseen Dillruba' is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Also read: The Last of Us Twitter Review and Reactions: Video game adaptation is incredible and poignant, say fans

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

Also read: Watch: Salman Khan's Naatu Naatu moment with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli

Latest Entertainment News