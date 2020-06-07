Sunday, June 07, 2020
     
Taapsee Pannu watches Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, says, 'can't get enough of Hrithik Roshan.' Here's how he reacted

Taapsee Pannu has been quite an entertainer amid the lockdown but there's someone else who is keeping her entertained. Taking to Instagram, she shared how everyone in her family loves watching Hrithik Roshan while his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' plays in the background.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2020 13:09 IST
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been quite an entertainer amid the COVID-19 lockdown. From sharing throwback photos to her quarantine routine, she has been amazing fans with her social media presence. Yet again she grabbed eyeballs with her latest post on Instagram in which along with her sister Shagun can be seen enjoying Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Taking to Instagram, she wrote about how everyone at her home loves watching the actor. Sharing the binge-watching scene on her Instagram story, the 'Thappad' actress wrote alongside, "This house can’t get enough of @hrithikroshan so we start from the beginning!" The video also captures her saying, "because we are such big fans of Hrithik Roshan."

Hrithik got impressed by Taapsee's gesture and re-shared her picture to his Insta story and wrote, "Now that's a compliment! Made me smile."

Have a look:

Amid lockdown, Taapsee is focusing on keeping herself fit by indulging in a "double workout." She posted a selfie after her workout in which she is seen sporting a lime green T-shirt and a hairband. On the image, she wrote, "Quarantine calls for double workout coz this dose of double roti isn't going well."

Watch Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai trailer here:

Taapsee also shared a photograph of herself along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In the image, Kashyap is seen hugging the 'Naam Shabana' actress. "Even though this picture looks like he is crushing me but it actually can be interpreted like a big bear hug to wish him all the very best for the 'family drama' that he has made,#Choked out now on Netflix . "The 'kahaani Ghar Ghar ki' of @anuragkashyap10 that rare movie of his which has no guns no killing no sex and no sad ending. Anurag Kashyap version 2.0 continues," She captioned the image.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in 'Haseen Dillruba,' 'Rashmi Rocket' and 'Shabaash Mithu.' Her last film was 'Thappad.'

-With IANS inputs

