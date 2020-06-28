Taapsee Pannu shocked to see electricity bill of Rs 36,000 for June, complains of 'insane rise'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu complains about high electricity bill during lockdown

Actress Taapsee Pannu is quite shocked to receive a huge amount of bill for electricity usage during the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Taapsee on Sunday called out the electricity provider for "insane rise" in the bill. "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee questioned.

Along with it, she attached the pictures of the electricity bills, showing how she was charged Rs 36,000 for the month of June.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Whereas, the bill for the month of April was Rs 4,390 and May was Rs 3,850 only.

Not only this, she also spoke about receiving huge electricity bill for another house where "no one stays".

"And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum.

"I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality," Taapsee quipped.

Besides Taapsee, Comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea also complained of the same. “Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?,” wrote Vir in a tweet.

Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 27, 2020

Dino, Kaneez Surkha, Shruti Seth and Amyra Dastur said that they had. “I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill,” wrote Dino.

