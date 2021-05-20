Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu shares Thursday thoughts with cute pic, talks about 'hope & happiness' in unprecedented times

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu has shared some Thursday thoughts with her fans on social media. The actress shared a sunkissed cute selfie featuring her with her sister, Shagun Pannu. Taapsee can be seen hugging Shagun in the adorable pic. The sister duo flaunted their infectious smiles, motivating people to stay hopeful during unprecedented times. Urging people to stay strong during the grim situation, the 'Thappad' actress took to her Instagram handle and penned an elaborate message for all.

"It's been weeks where I have just woken up and went through my day worrying what shock might come next, just reading bad news and trying to help. For weeks I could feel a part of my heartbreaking every day knowing and reading about what's happening around me. But today I had to shake myself up and say, you can only spread light around when you are happy within and I want to hold on to that happiness now. Trying to get back the cheer so I can also be a reason for someone somewhere to smile," Taapsee wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu shared a sunkissed cute selfie featuring her with her sister, Shagun Pannu

The actress also shared her Thursday thought to express her state of mind amid lockdown with a throwback picture that triggers melancholic moods. Pink actress posted a picture, where she is posing in a swimming pool, staying afloat. Alongside the photo, Taapsee wrote: "Just hanging there… Staying afloat…. One day at a time…. Waiting….. Throwback pictures don't always make u smile."

Meanwhile, Taapsee has multiple projects lined up. The actress was preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu' before lockdown. The film is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Besides this, Taapsee will be a part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".