Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious process of making random video; does push-ups in middle of Rann of Kutch |WATCH

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently busy shooting for her next film 'Rashmi Rocket', on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared the step-by-step process of making a random video. The actress is in Gujarat for the shoot. She has been treating her fans and followers with interesting pictures and videos from the sets. In the new clip, Taapsee has shared a hilarious process of making random videos.

In the video, the actress is seen doing push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch as she shoots for her film. Taapsee through the video showed her strong and fitness enthusiast side.

The post was captioned as "Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you. - Figure out a random activity like Push ups -- remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength."

"Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head. - Flip the head to make sure they know it's you (coz it's kinda regular to post other ppl's videos on your timeline) -- a couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere," Taapsee added.

"Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano. - And next time find a better activity to do.#RashmiRocket P.S- the song is totally @khamkhaphotoartist ‘#interpretation of this video," she further wrote.

On a related note, in "Rashmi Rocket", Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Director Akarsh Khurana. The actress recently concluded the Jharkhand schedule for the film and is will soon be completing her 'Bhuj' schedule.