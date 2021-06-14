Taapsee Pannu says let's feel close to 'Normal' again as she flies off to Moscow with her sister Shagun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu says let's feel close to 'Normal' again as she flies off to Moscow with sister Shagun

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently touring Moscow, on Monday shared that she wants to feel close to normal again. Taapsee made her contention with a new picture she posted on Instagram. Taapsee Pannu has posted several pictures from her vacation with Shagun Pannu. "Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say "all is well"! Also…….. helloooooo Moscow! Let's feel close to ‘Normal' again!" she wrote, with the image that captures her posing in a picturesque locale. #TapcTravels #Moscow #Russia," she wrote as the caption.

She shared multiple pictures on his Instagram stories. Before boarding the flight, she had taken to Instagram Stories and updated her fans about her trip."'Time out' time ...the usual suspects are off again," she had captioned the post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu flies off to Moscow with sister Shagun

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu flies off to Moscow with sister Shagun

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu flies off to Moscow with sister Shagun

The actress currently awaits the release of her upcoming mystery thriller "Haseen Dilruba". The film, which also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is about a woman whose heart longs to live like in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband. "Haseen Dilruba", directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee", helmer Vinil Mathew, will be released on OTT.

-with IANS inputs